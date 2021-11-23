Driver accused of plowing through Nicholasville cemetery. Costly repairs needed.

A cemetery in Nicholasville needs significant repairs after a driver allegedly tore through the property, destroying thousands of dollars worth of gravesites, police and court records say.

The driver was allegedly drunk, police say.

Nicholasville police received a call at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday about a vehicle driving into Maple Grove Cemetery off Bell Court, according to an arrest citation. When Nicholasville police Sgt. Chase Bowman responded, he saw Thomas Garner, 47, attempting to flee in his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, according to court records.

The truck was severely damaged after running over headstones, the arrest citation said. While the court document noted the cemetery manager estimated the damage would “be several thousand dollars to repair,” WKYT reported the driver did around $100,000 in damage.

According to his arrest citation, Garner eventually exited his truck. Hewas very unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech. Garner refused to take a field sobriety test but said multiple times that he was “f****** drunk,” police said.

Officers asked Garner if he was injured, and Garner used another expletive before saying, “arrest me,” according to the arrest citation.

After being transported to the Jessamine County Detention Center, Garner took a preliminary breath test and blew a .222, according to court documents. He stated “all he was doing was drinking rum.”