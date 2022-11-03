Driver accused of shooting 25-year-old to death, injuring 3-year-old in road rages shooting arrested

A driver accused of shooting a man to death and injuring a three-year-old girl in a road rage episode on Halloween has been arrested.

Channel 2 Action News was at the scene on Gresham Road on Monday, where surveillance video showed the moments bullets started flying in a parking lot.

On Thursday, Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in the parking lot where a memorial flower marked the spot the victim, 25-year-old Darryl Wiley, was killed.

Police said the incident began with some sort of angry encounter between Wiley and the shooter, identified as 59-year-old Eric Simmons, on I-20 Monday afternoon.

Wiley’s girlfriend told police that Simmons chased them into the parking lot, got out of his car and then shot Wiley multiple times. Wiley was pronounced dead at the scene and his girlfriend’s daughter was injured by shattered glass.

Simmons was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Regan talked to Jigneshkumar Patel, who working at a nearby liquor store when the shooting happened.

“(I was) just sitting in my chair and I heard the gunshots, and I ran to the window to see what happened,” Patel said. “I see the guy was lying on the floor and his wife was screaming, checking the baby.”

Alina Holmes, who works at Go’s Barbeque next to the parking lot where Wiley was killed said his death over something so senseless is sad.

“You let your anger overpower you, and that’s just not right,” Holmes said.

Patel said he is just glad Simmons was caught.

Police did now say how Simmons was located.