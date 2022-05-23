Driver accused in St. Pete hit-and-run crash faces vehicular homicide charge

ST. PETERSBURG — A man arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run last week now faces an additional charge of vehicular homicide, police said.

Randy Peterson Jr., 27, hit and killed a pedestrian while driving a Ford Mustang on 34th Street N on May 16, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. The pedestrian, 52-year-old Alija Boskovic, was crossing the street at the intersection with 32nd Avenue N. Boskovic died at the scene.

Peterson tried to flee but was detained by bystanders until police arrived, officers said. He was initially arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

The vehicular homicide charge was added Monday after investigators determined that Peterson was “driving recklessly” and weaving through traffic, police said.

Peterson was being held Monday at the Pinellas County Jail with bail set at $100,000.