Driver accused of threatening Starbucks customer with hatchet, striking him with car

A Johnson City man is facing charges after he threatened to use a hatchet to decapitate a Starbucks drive-thru customer, then hit him with his car Sunday, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to deputies, Daniel D. Ackley, 59, was following a truck he suspected was tailgating his wife on Airport Road and Smith Hill Road earlier that day. He followed the truck to the Starbucks on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson at about 8:30 a.m.

“As the driver of the truck began placing an order at the drive-thru, witnesses reported that Ackley pulled up beside the vehicle on the passenger side and began yelling at the driver for tailgating his wife and threatened him with a hatchet,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

When the driver pulled up to the window to pick up his order, Ackley followed, pulling up next to him, continuing to yell and threatening decapitation, investigators said.

Starbucks staff then told the driver to pull around front and come inside the store to get away.

“The driver of the truck then pulled to the front parking lot of the Starbucks and exited his vehicle holding a hammer,” Sheriff’s Office investigators said. “Ackley pulled around, accelerated and struck the victim in the leg with his vehicle. The victim was then able to retreat inside while Ackley remained in the parking lot."

The sheriff’s office did not report any significant injuries from the incident.

Ackley was taken into custody in the store parking lot and was charged with a a pair of misdemeanors: second-degree menacing with a weapon and second-degree reckless endangerment.

Ackley was processed and released on an appearance ticket for Dickinson Town Court.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Driver threatened Starbucks customer with hatchet, struck him with car