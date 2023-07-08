Driver accused of vehicular homicide, OUI after hitting 2 motorcyclists, killing one on Route 24

A New Bedford man is accused of vehicular homicide and drunken driving after state police said he hit two motorcyclists on Route 24 in Taunton, killing one of them and critically injuring the other early Saturday morning.

Fred Moreira, 35, was driving a 2014 Lexus sedan on Route 24 southbound when he struck two motorcycles, causing both motorcyclists to be thrown from their bikes, and killing Tyler Moniz, 30, of Fall River, state police said.

The second motorcyclist, a 39-year-old Fall River man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital. His condition was not immediately known on Saturday.

Moreira was arrested at the scene. He will be arraigned in Taunton District Court on charges of vehicular Homicide, driving under the influence of liquor; and negligent driving, state police said.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, troopers from the Middleborough barracks responded to a crash involving a 2014 Lexus Sedan and two motorcycles on Route 24 southbound in Taunton.

A preliminary investigation found that Moreira was driving under the influence of an intoxicating liquor, state police said.

Moniz was driving the first motorcycle, a 2007 Yamaha R1, when he was struck and ejected from the motorcycle into trees on the side of the highway, state police said. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The second motorcyclist, the 39-year-old Fall River man, was driving a 2001 Yamaha V-Star 1100 when he was struck and suffered life-threatening injuries, state police said.

The fatal crash remains under investigation by the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County.

Troopers were assisted on scene by MassDOT and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

All lanes in the area of the crash were reopened at 5:50 a.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

