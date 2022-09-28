A driver was acting hinky. No wonder, with what Tacoma police found in his car last week

Tacoma Police officers were wary of a car parked at a closed business early one morning last week. Their suspicions proved correct when the driver took off running and left behind rifles, drugs, passports and laptop computers.

Officers first noticed the car in a parking lot in the 1200 block of South Sprague Street at 3 a.m. Sept. 19. When the driver became aware of police nearby, he ran off, police said Tuesday.

Officers saw a shotgun on the backseat.

After discovering the car was stolen from Thurston County, they impounded it and requested a search warrant.

Police found a 5.56 mm assault-style rifle, a loaded short-barrel rifle, spare magazines, at least 1,500 fentanyl pills, 18.3 grams of cocaine, stolen IDs and the computers, police said.

The driver was at large Tuesday afternoon. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers.