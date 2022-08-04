Driver admits to charges stemming from crash into home

Aug. 4—SALEM — A Salem man who crashed into a home on Jefferson Avenue in early June will spend a year on probation and lose his license for 90 days after admitting to drunken driving and other charges last week.

Mathew Peter McCue, 26, of 124 Ocean Ave., pleaded guilty Friday to drunken driving, and admitted to sufficient facts on charges of negligent driving to endanger and driving an uninsured vehicle, and responsible to speeding, failing to stay within marked lanes and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Salem District Court Judge Richard Mori imposed a year of supervised probation, a 90-day license suspension and a driver safety class as part of McCue's sentence. McCue will also face a series of mandatory fees and restitution to the homeowner.

McCue was driving on Jefferson Avenue just before 1 a.m. on June 6 when his truck went off the road and into the front of a home at 274 Jefferson.

The impact "embedded" the truck into the home and dislodged a gas line. Police said it was fortunate that none of the three people in the home at the time were hurt.

McCue told officers he was on his way to visit a girlfriend in Lynn.

