Driver admits to trying to run over man unloading kids from a vehicle on Christmas Eve, police say

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police officers took a driver into custody after he admitted to attempting to crash his car into a man parked on the side of S. 1100 West on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 24.

Michael Norvell, 51, faces charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless driving, driving under the influence, failure to stop or yield, failure to perform the duties of a driver after a crash resulting in injuries, and having no license plate visible from 100 feet.

The crash happened shortly before 3:40 p.m. when the victim, who was in town visiting family for the holiday, was parked on the side of the road, helping to unload three children inside. Norvell, who was driving past the scene, allegedly accelerated his car and slammed into the victim’s SUV.

Police say a Salt Lake City man deliberately crashed into this SUV on 1100 West on Dec. 24, 2023.

The victim told police he narrowly avoided injury by jumping onto the hood of Norvell’s vehicle at the last second. The impact threw the victim to the ground, and he told police he believed he would have been killed had he not jumped. He was not critically injured, and none of the children in the SUV were injured.

Norvell then allegedly left the scene, though community members helped guide officers to his location.

Police said Norvell admitted to intentionally crashing his vehicle into the SUV, though police were unable to find a connection between the two men, instead calling it an “isolated incident.”

Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

