Driver admits to vehicular homicide, DUI in Redfield wreck that killed pedestrian

An Iroquois man has admitted to vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in connection to a crash resulting in the death of a pedestrian in Redfield earlier this year.

Ronald Frankfurth, 58, was charged following the May 14 wreck. Spink County State's Attorney Vic Fischbach said the DUI charge was enhanced from a Class 6 to a Class 4 felony when additional previous DUI offenses were discovered.

Frankfurth pleaded guilty to both charges in a court hearing on Wednesday. While a Spink County case, the hearing was in Aberdeen. Fischbach said this allowed for an earlier court date and worked for all parties involved.

Donna Karr of Redfield, 91, died in the crash. Fischbach said Karr was crossing U.S. Highway 212 after playing games with friends. She was not crossing in a crosswalk, Fischbach said.

An investigation showed that Karr was thrown 38.1 feet in the crash.

Two blood alcohol tests were conducted on Frankfurth, Fischbach said. He said the first test came back at 0.218 and the second at 0.196. The legal limit is 0.08.

A presentence investigation has been ordered, and sentencing is set for Dec. 17. Vehicular homicide carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. The DUI charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and. $20,000 fine.

Frankfurth has been out on bond since the crash with stipulations that include he not consume alcohol.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Iroquois man admits to vehicular homicide, DUI in Redfield crash