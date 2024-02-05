Driver airlifted after being freed from Mount Pleasant crash

A trapped driver was airlifted after being freed by firefighters from a Mount Pleasant Township crash Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called to the scene on the 1900 block of Centennial Road in Mount Pleasant Township around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, according to Adams County dispatch records.

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-vehicle crash involving two SUVs with one driver pinned inside of their vehicle, said Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services Lieutenant Isaac Smith.

The scene of a vehicle crash with entrapment on the 1900 block of Centennial Road, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Mount Pleasant Township. One victim was airlifted from the crash.

Firefighters stabilized the vehicle, then used hydraulic rescue tools to remove the driver's side door of the SUV, Smith said, working to free the pinned patient. The crash had separated the front driver's side wheel from the vehicle, pushing the wheel up into the crushed driver's side door, Smith said.

Due to the patient losing consciousness, an air medical helicopter was called to the scene, Smith said.

After being extricated from the wreckage, the patient was flown in a medical helicopter to York Hospital with moderate injuries, according to Smith.

A patient is transported to a medical helicopter to be airlifted at the scene of a vehicle crash with entrapment on the 1900 block of Centennial Road, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Mount Pleasant Township.

The pinned driver was the only occupant of their vehicle, he confirmed.

No other injuries were reported in the other vehicle Smith said.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

A medical helicopter airlifts a patient at the scene of a vehicle crash with entrapment on the 1900 block of Centennial Road, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Mount Pleasant Township.

Fire police from Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services and Irishtown Fire Company shut down Centennial Road at Honda Road and Storms Store Road, Smith said.

Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services was assisted on scene by Community Life Team EMS.

Harrison Jones is the Hanover reporter for the Evening Sun. Reach him at hjones@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Driver airlifted after being freed from Adams County crash