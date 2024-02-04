Driver airlifted to hospital after 2 cars crash in Niagara County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two drivers were hurt and one was hospitalized via Mercy Flight after two cars collided in Niagara County Saturday evening, police said.

According to the Town of Niagara Police Department, the drivers of a 2005 Hyundai Tucson and a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado were driving in opposite directions on Porter Road at around 5:45 p.m. when the Hyundai lost control at the bend and hit the Chevrolet. Police said according to a witness, the Hyundai flipped twice and ended up trapped in a ditch, requiring the driver to be extricated by firefighters.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported by Mercy Flight via helicopter to Erie County Medical Ceter. Police said the driver has “serious but non life threatening injuries.”

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Police did not provide any other information about the drivers.

Police are investigating the accident and said further updates will follow.

