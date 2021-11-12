Grayson County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic dispute in Sadler Wednesday.

A couple who was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute Wednesday have both been arrested for activities police say took place that day.

In a news release issued Friday, the Grayson County Sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Pecan in Sadler in regard to an ongoing domestic disturbance.

On scene, deputies made contact with a 43-year-old Sadler resident and and 49-year-old Sadler resident. The alleged victim had injuries including missing teeth that were attributed to the suspect.

The suspect was believed to be intoxicated and operating a vehicle where the alleged fight took place.

Throughout the course of the interview, the victim is said to have become combative and spit on deputies.

The suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

"He is being held in the Grayson County Jail on $27,000 bond," the release said.

The alleged victim was arrested for harassment of a public servant and is being held on $10,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: Driver allegedly assaults victim, victim spits on police