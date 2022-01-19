Driver allegedly fled on deflated tires after crashes

Jan. 18—BLUE EARTH — A Blue Earth man allegedly crashed into a parked van and a utility pole then fled from a police officer on deflated tires while drunken driving.

Jacob Forney Shope, 59, was charged with felony fleeing police, gross misdemeanor DWI and misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash Tuesday in Faribault County District Court.

A Blue Earth resident reported someone crashed into her van parked on a street and fled Saturday evening, according to a court complaint. She provided Shope's license plate. A police officer located Shope's pickup driving with extensive damage, including deflated tires. Shope fled from the officer for a short period before stopping, the charges say.

A breathalyzer allegedly showed he had an alcohol concentration of 0.20.

A broken utility pole was found near Shope's residence and a pole-shaped dent was found on Shope's bumper.