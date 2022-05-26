Driver allegedly involved in Asotin County crash makes court appearance

May 26—ASOTIN — The driver of a vehicle that crashed into the Asotin County Public Utility District Office pleaded not guilty to DUI, reckless driving and hit-and-run with property damage Wednesday in District Court.

Nathaniel E. Fromm, a 23-year-old Lewis-Clark State College basketball player, was arrested May 15 and spent one night in the Asotin County Jail after his SUV reportedly went airborne near Scenic Way in west Clarkston and struck the PUD building. His next court appearance is June 8.

According to police reports, it appears the 2005 GMC Envoy hit the office and spun around before launching its battery, which also hit the building, and a front tire, which landed on a parked vehicle about 20 feet away. A window scraper was found resting on the top of the building's roof, and the asphalt was gouged.

The driver was gone when officers arrived.

Deputies reported the interior of the SUV was devoid of personal property, except for a television set that ended up in the driver's seat, a case of Trulys, empty cans of 4Loko, a hard alcohol container and a package of condoms.

The SUV was registered to a couple in Lewiston, who are in their 60s, police said. When they were contacted, the couple told a deputy they gave the vehicle as a gift to Fromm, who plays for the Warriors. Fromm later told police he'd had the SUV for a couple of weeks and had not transferred the title yet or gotten insurance.

Fromm, who is originally from Alaska, is listed as a 6-foot-5-inch junior guard/forward on the LCSC's athletics website.

Based on a previous call, police believed Fromm was in "some sort of romantic or dating relationship" with a resident who lives on the 2200 block of Appleside Boulevard. After the collision, deputies from the Asotin County Sheriff's Office went to the address to see if Fromm fled there.

After about 10 minutes, Fromm reportedly exited the residence, heavily favoring his right leg. He told police he "crashed and ran up the hill." Fromm allegedly said he was speeding and talking on his phone. When asked how much he'd had to drink, Fromm "settled on 3.5 shots," according to court documents.

Fromm declined to be taken to the hospital for his ankle injury, police said. He provided two breath samples at the jail, and deputies concluded he was driving south along 15th Street at a high rate of speed while intoxicated and speaking on the phone.

In court documents, police said Fromm lost control of the vehicle, striking a jersey barrier and causing the Envoy to go airborne for approximately 150 to 200 feet before landing in the PUD parking lot and losing a wheel.

On Wednesday, PUD General Manager Tim Simpson said there is structural damage to the Scenic Way building, parking lot asphalt and a PUD vehicle. The truck will cost about $2,500 to repair, and damage to the building and asphalt is estimated at more than $20,000. Building repairs won't be completed until at least August, Simpson said.

Fortunately, the crash occurred when no one was in the office, the general manager said.

Fromm, who appeared before District Court Judge Tina Kernan, does not have an attorney listed in court records. Deputy Prosecutor Emily Moscrip is handling the case on behalf of the state at this time.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.