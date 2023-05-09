Driver allegedly strikes Kansas City, Kansas, police officer while fleeing disturbance

A police officer was injured after allegedly being struck by a driver fleeing from a disturbance early Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas, a police spokeswoman said.

The injuries of the officer, who was taken to a hospital, were non-life-threatening, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

The officer was injured while responding to a disturbance in the 600 block of Stewart Avenue early Tuesday. Arriving officers found several people involved.

As officers attempted to obtain statements, one person fled in a vehicle, allegedly striking one of the responding officers, who was on foot, she said.

Kansas City police found the vehicle a short time later and arrested the driver, Chartrand said.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s major case unit was investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).