Driver allegedly strikes school gate, eludes deputies Wednesday, Sheriff’s Office says

Deputies arrested a 40-year-old woman who allegedly crashed into a gate at Lacey Elementary School and led them on a high-speed chase Wednesday night.

The pursuit began at Homann Drive Southeast and Lacey Boulevard, north of Lacey Elementary School, and ended at Martin Way East and College Street Southeast, according to a Facebook post by Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The county jail roster shows deputies booked the woman on suspicion of driving under the influence, eluding a TCSO patrol vehicle and second-degree malicious mischief. She was also booked on suspicion of eluding Olympia and Lacey police in two previous incidents.

The latest incident started when deputies attempted to stop the woman for “lane travel and other traffic violations,” per the TCSO post. Rather than yield, the post alleges she drove through some grass and “intentionally” struck a gate at Lacey Elementary School.

Deputies established reasonable suspicion for driving under the influence and continued following the woman’s vehicle, according to the post. She allegedly drove at speeds between 60 and 70 miles per hour during the pursuit.

She later lost control of her vehicle and hit a curb after turning right from College Street onto Martin Way East, per the post.

The Sheriff’s Office also posted photos from the incident. The images show a dark colored sedan pinned between a speed limit post and patrol vehicles in front of a Denny’s.

Earlier that night, the post says Olympia police attempted to stop her vehicle for lane travel, but she allegedly fled then as well. She’s also accused of fleeing from Lacey police in late December.