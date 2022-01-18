Driver ambushed at stoplight is shot and killed by four men, Texas cops say

Mike Stunson
·1 min read

Four men opened fire on a driver, killing him as he was at a traffic light in Central Texas, cops say.

The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, in Harker Heights, which is about 70 miles north of Austin. Police say a man was at a stoplight when a vehicle came up from behind.

The suspects began firing from the backseat, and witnesses said the gunmen used “different types of guns” while ambushing the driver, according to the police department.

The driver, whose name has not been disclosed, was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

Police are calling the shooting an isolated incident, saying no one else is in danger.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. Police said the four suspects fled in a silver or gray-colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400.

