Driver arguing with passenger rams into tree ‘to end their lives,’ Illinois cops say

A 68-year-old man was arguing with his passenger when he “indicated he was going to end their lives,” according to authorities in Illinois.

As he was driving a Nissan Murano SUV in Beach Park, the man accelerated, swerved off the road and rammed into a tree, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies were called to the scene at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 1. They found the man and a 38-year-old woman were trapped inside the SUV, which had sustained “significant damage.”

The fire department rescued the driver and passenger, police said, and they were rushed to hospitals with “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Authorities said the man and woman have a relationship with each other.

The driver is being charged with aggravated domestic battery and reckless conduct, police said. Additional charges may be filed.

His name is not being released until he is released from the hospital, authorities said. He’ll be booked into the Lake County Jail once he is discharged.

Beach Park is about 60 miles north of downtown Chicago.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

