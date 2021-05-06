Driver arraigned on DUI charge in rollover crash.

May 6—A Johnstown man was arraigned on Wednesday, accused of being under the influence of methamphetamine and fentanyl when his SUV rolled over on U.S. Route 219 on March 21, ejecting him from the vehicle.

Adams Township police charged David Michael Smith, 22, of the 300 block of Moore Street, with DUI, texting while driving, carrying a firearm without a license, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint, Smith was driving a Chevrolet SUV south near the Adams and Richland township line when he lost control while texting on his cell phone and overturned. During the crash, he was ejected onto the embankment, police said.

Smith reportedly told police at the scene that he was a heroin addict.

Smith was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown for a blood test.

Test showed that Smith had amphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and other drugs in his system, the complaint said.

A motorist who was driving behind Smith told police that the SUV traveled into the left lane and then back into the right lane before driving off the road, overturning and ejecting the driver, the complaint said.

A search warrant for the vehicle was issued on March 22. Police said they found crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, meth, scales, pipes, money, firearms and ammunition.

One of the firearms was a Ruger .22-caliber handgun that was reported stolen by an Altoona resident.

Smith was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township and released on $75,000 unsecured bond.