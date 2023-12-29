Driver arrested after 18-year-old passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Kent

A suspected DUI crash in Kent that killed an 18-year-old SeaTac man ended with the driver’s arrest for investigation of vehicular homicide.

Officers were dispatched to the 26400 block of Lake Fenwick Road at 4:22 a.m. on Friday for a single-car crash. A bystander had called 911 and said a vehicle had hit a power pole and was in a ditch.

Kent officers arrived and found the driver, a 19-year-old Covington man, standing near the crashed car, where police discovered a severely injured man trapped inside.

Firefighters from Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority arrived and freed the man from the car, but he died from his injuries at the scene.

Investigators said the suspect was intoxicated and speeding on Lake Fenwick Road when he lost control of his car and then slammed into a tree and power pole.

The suspect was treated for his injuries and then booked into jail for investigation of vehicular homicide.

Officers with Kent PD’s traffic unit took over the investigation and collected evidence.

If you have any information about the crash, you’re asked to contact Kent PD via the tip line at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov and refer to case #23-17767.

You can also call 911.