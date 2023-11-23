Driver arrested after 6 people, including a child, were killed in Beckham County crash

TechCrunch

Cruise executives are taking a measured business approach that preserves cash and improves safety culture in an attempt to put GM's troubled autonomous vehicle subsidiary on the right path. The first steps in this rebuilding plan, which includes pausing production on its Origin robotaxi, were laid out in an internal email sent to employees by Mo Elshenawy, who was executive vice president of engineering at Cruise and ascended into the president role after co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt resigned. For now, this strategy includes more "realistic" plans, according to Elshenawy.