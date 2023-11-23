Driver arrested after 6 people, including a child, were killed in Beckham County crash
Driver arrested after 6 people, including a child, were killed in Beckham County crash
Driver arrested after 6 people, including a child, were killed in Beckham County crash
The 2nd-gen model can track calories burned, monitor sleep stages and even call 911.
Save over 60% on amazing hidden deals, from cleaning gizmos to storage solutions.
Be quick, these deals won't last!
Kick off your Black Friday shopping a day early with deep discounts on TVs, vacuums, air fryers and luggage.
As Charlie Brown once said: “We’ve got another holiday to worry about. It seems Thanksgiving Day is upon us.”
Founded by an expert on geography and globalization, Climate Alpha’s AI-based platform helps real estate owners and investors analyze the impact of climate change on their portfolios. The Singapore-based startup announced today it has raised $5 million in seed funding led by Jungle Ventures through its new First Cheque@Jungle program for second-time founders and operators with a lot of experience. Climate Alpha’s customers include institutional investors like Oaktree Capital and BentallGreenOak, and American homebuilder Lennar Corporation.
Cruise executives are taking a measured business approach that preserves cash and improves safety culture in an attempt to put GM's troubled autonomous vehicle subsidiary on the right path. The first steps in this rebuilding plan, which includes pausing production on its Origin robotaxi, were laid out in an internal email sent to employees by Mo Elshenawy, who was executive vice president of engineering at Cruise and ascended into the president role after co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt resigned. For now, this strategy includes more "realistic" plans, according to Elshenawy.
What does it mean to "be mogged" by someone with "hunter eyes"? Somehow it all makes sense to members of TikTok's looksmaxxing community.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
These half-zip pullovers and wide-leg pants made Oprah's Favorite Things List of 2022 and 2023 — they're soft "like buttah."
There are tons of shampoos that don't really do much. Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap shampoo is the industry's best-kept secret.
Before dying from ovarian cancer, Casey McIntyre wrote that she wanted to "celebrate [her] life" by donating to RIP Medical Debt.
Becoming a victim of fraud during the holidays when you use a credit card for online shopping is a very real risk. Here's what you can do to protect your money.
The race to find a rare Snoopy too is taking over the internet. The post The rush to buy a ‘Puffer Jacket Snoopy’ shows just how far Gen Z’s obsession with the cartoon dog has gone appeared first on In The Know.
Get all your faves on sale.
This week, we're fresh off trips to Las Vegas for the F1 race and L.A. for the auto show. We also talk news, and review the Chevy Trax and Hyundai Ioniq 6.
Experts share how to navigate bathroom etiquette and hygiene involving poop, showers, flushable wipes and more.
Windows 10 users can now access Microsoft's Copilot chatbot, as long as they meet certain criteria.
Yahoo Sports compiled the most notable tournaments of the week to mark on your calendars. Each tournament features a game to watch and a discussion topic for the dinner table.
68 teams are fully bowl-eligible through the first 12 weeks of the season.