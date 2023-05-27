Driver arrested after allegedly hitting child with car, driving away in Eaton

A person is in jail after allegedly hitting a child with their car and taking off in Preble County.

Friday, Eaton Police Division posted a photo of a white pickup truck on social media asking for the public’s help in finding the driver.

Police said the driver hit a 9-year-old on their bike at South Barron and St.Clair streets.

The car then drove away toward town, according to police.

An update to the social media post stated that the suspect was found and arrested with help from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of the person arrested has not been released, or the charges they face.

Information about the injuries the child sustained was also not available.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as new information becomes available.



