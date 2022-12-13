Driver arrested after being caught speeding at 120 mph on I-95 in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State Police say they charged a driver for going 120 miles per hour on Interstate 95 early Tuesday morning.

A trooper spotted the 2018 Nissan Sentra speeding on I-95 south in Greenland, N.H. just after 3 a.m. and clocked it on radar at 109 mph.

The trooper went after the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Hao Jin of Portland, Maine, but said Jin actually sped up to 120 mph while trying to get away. That’s nearly double the posted speed limit of 65 mph.

Police said Jin eventually pulled over near exit 2 in North Hampton and was taken into custody.

Jin was charged with reckless operation and ordered to appear in court on February 9.

RECKLESS OPERATION ARREST



On December 13, 2022 at approximately 3:04 AM, Trooper Stephen Galvin of the #NHSP #TroopA Barracks was monitoring traffic on I-95 in the Town of North Hampton when he observed a 2018 Nissan Sentra traveling at a high rate of speed. pic.twitter.com/5NEnGSqfMp — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) December 13, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW