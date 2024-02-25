Driver arrested on capital murder charge after man, woman killed on Turf Road

A driver was arrested on a capital murder charge in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a man and a woman on Friday morning as they walked along a road in far East El Paso, jail records stated.

Detectives with the sheriff's Major Crimes Unit arrested Adrian James Gonzales, 30, after the fatal pedestrian collision, which occurred about 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, in the 4600 block of Turf Road, south of the El Paso County Jail Annex, sheriff's officials said.

A vehicle veered off the road and struck a 40-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, officials said.

The woman died at the scene and the man died from his injuries at a hospital, a Sheriff's Office spokesman said in an email. The suspected driver was arrested later that day.

El Paso County Jail records show that Gonzales, of the far East Side, was booked into jail on Friday on a capital murder charge as well as charges of assault family violence and criminal mischief.

The criminal mischief case has an offense date of Thursday, Feb. 22, and assault case has a date of Wednesday, Feb. 21. It is unknown if there is a connection between the pedestrian deaths and the other crimes.

The names of the man and woman who died have not been disclosed by sheriff's officials pending the notification of family. Officials have not disclosed any connection between them and Gonzales, if any. His mug shot has not been released.

Gonzales, of the far East Side, is incarcerated at the Downtown jail under a $1 million bond on the capital murder case. Bonds are set at $5,000 on the assault charge and $1,000 for the criminal mischief, according to a jail log.

