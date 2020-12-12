Driver arrested after car plows into protesters

A woman suspected of plowing her car into protesters Friday in New York City, injuring six of them, has been arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, police said. (Dec. 12)

Video Transcript

SPEAKER: SPEAKER Bergen Kelsey.

CROWD: Bergen Kelsey.

SPEAKER: Jail.

CROWD: Jail.

SPEAKER: Jail.

CROWD: Jail.

SPEAKER: Jail.

CROWD: Jail.

SPEAKER: Or.

CROWD: Or.

SPEAKER: Or.

CROWD: Or.

[CRASH]

[SCREAMING]

[HORN HONKS]

SPEAKER: Oh my god, did someone get the licesense plate? Did someone get the license plate?

[CHATTER]

SPEAKER: He's like, seriously hurt.

SPEAKER: Someone is seriously hurt!

[SHOUTING]

SPEAKER: Yo, who got that license plate? Who got that?

