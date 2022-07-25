Driver arrested and charged with manslaughter in weekend fatality

Wichita Falls police arrested the driver of a truck and charged him with manslaughter in connection to a weekend fatality.

According to a press release sent from WFPD spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper:

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 800 block of northbound Lloyd Ruby Overpass for a single vehicle accident. They found a 2012 Ford F-15 pickup had struck a guardrail. They also found a man with a fatal head wound on the scene.

Witnesses told police the truck was driving recklessly and ran a red light at Broad at Eighth Street with two people riding in the bed of the truck. The truck entered the ramp to the overpass and struck the center guardrail. One of the passengers in the bed of the truck, Michael Lynn Little, 33, of Granbury, Texas, was thrown and struck the guardrail. Little died at the scene. The truck struck another guardrail before coming to a stop.

The driver of the truck, Bryan Hernandez, 36, from Granbury, was arrested for manslaughter. No other injuries were reported. Sgt. Eipper said this investigation is on going.

