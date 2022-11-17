Driver arrested in connection to crash that injured 25 L.A. sheriff's deputy trainees

A Southern California motorist was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, following a wrong-way crash that injured two dozen Los Angeles County Sheriff's trainees, officials said Thursday.

Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, a 22-year-old Diamond Bar resident, was charged with attempted murder of a peace officer and additional criminal counts are pending, according to a sheriff's department statement.

He was being held without bail. Thursday's statement did not reveal what, if any, motivation was behind the alleged crime.

It was not immediately clear Thursday if Gutierrez had hired or been assigned a criminal defense attorney.

Family members of the suspect could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday through publicly listed phone listings.

The crash happened a little before 6:30 a.m. PST Wednesday when 75 sheriff's department trainees were running in formation, north on Mills Avenue near Whittier when a car in southbound lanes veered into them, authorities said.

Twenty-five recruits were injured — 16 with minor wounds, four listed in moderate and stable condition and five in critical condition, one of them breathing with a ventilator, officials said Thursday.

The academy includes recruits from other Southern California police agencies. Of the 25 injured, two each were from the Bell and Glendale police departments, one came from the Pasadena force, and the remaining 20 were Los Angeles sheriff’s recruits, officials said.

The injuries included head trauma, broken bones and "some loss of limb," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com