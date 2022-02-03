Driver arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of a woman in Victorville

A driver was arrested on suspicion of killing a pedestrian while driving on Mariposa Road in Victorville.

Felicia Helene Rodriguez, 31, of Victorville remained in custody at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on Wednesday, with bail set at $250,000, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s booking records.

Adriana Verdugo, 24, of Victorville, was identified by sheriff’s officials as the woman who was killed in the collision.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that at 2:24 a.m. Wednesday, deputies, American Medical Response and the Victorville Fire Department responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision at the intersection of Mariposa Road and Locust Avenue.

The location of the collision was north of the Scandia Family Fun Center on Mariposa Road, area maps show.

Upon arrival, deputies and medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian, later identified as Verdugo, dead, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies learned the driver, later identified as Rodriguez, struck Verdugo, then fled the scene before emergency responders arrived, the sheriff’s report stated.

Deputies with the Victorville Sheriff’s Station Major Accident Investigation Team responded and assumed the investigation.

Investigators learned that Verdugo was struck in the northbound lanes of Mariposa Road, just north of Locust Avenue.

Rodriguez then left the scene but later turned herself in at the Victorville Sheriff’s Station, approximately three hours after the collision had occurred, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators later located the involved vehicle, with major front end damage, near Nisqualli Road and Eleventh Avenue in Victorville.

Rodriguez was arrested at the Victorville Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and while driving under the influence causing death, the sheriff’s report indicated.

All northbound and southbound lanes of Mariposa Road remained closed for several hours while deputies conducted their investigation. The roadway was reopened around 11 a.m. the same day.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this collision or anyone who may have been a witness is asked to contact Deputy C. Bennington or S. Larocco at the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911

