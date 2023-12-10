Driver arrested in crash that killed one person, injured two, authorities say
Miami-Dade Police announced Saturday that officers caught the driver they said was responsible for a serious crash Friday morning that killed a man and critically injured two others.
Dymariz Picon, 28, was charged with vehicular homicide, fleeing and eluding police, two charges relating to driving with a suspended license, and three charges relating to leaving the scene of a crash, according to jail records. She was still being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of Saturday night.
It’s unclear how officers caught Picon — or if she turned herself in. On Saturday, authorities also identified the deceased man as Daniel Garcia, 34.
Here’s what officers said happened.
Around 8 a.m. Friday, a Miami-Dade County Schools police officer responded to reports of people stealing from a convenience store somewhere on Southwest 87th Avenue.
When the three people suspected of stealing noticed the officer at the store, they got into a pickup truck and sped off, police said.
Sometime later, the officer found the truck had collided with a van. The van’s driver and passenger were critically injured. Garcia was in the pickup truck and was killed.
“The crash was pretty horrific,” said Detective Andre Martin, a police spokesman.
A family member of the van driver told the Herald his condition was improving. Police did not identify those injured.