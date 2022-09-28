Driver arrested after crashing car into San Luis Obispo mortuary fence, police say
One person was arrested after allegedly crashing a car into a San Luis Obispo mortuary fence while under the influence on Tuesday evening.
The car crashed into the Reis Family Mortuary and Crematory property on Nipomo Street at about 4 p.m., according to a tweet from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Police arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, the department said.
The driver sustained minor injuries in the collision, according to police.
This afternoon just before 4pm, a car crashed into one of the fence pillars of Reis Mortuary on Nipomo Street. The driver was was treated for minor injuries and subsequently arrested for suspected DUI, alcohol and drugs. pic.twitter.com/poKXXE1FGi
— San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) September 28, 2022