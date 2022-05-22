Driver arrested after crashing into cars, attacking paramedic, Lexington police say

A busy road was closed for more than an hour Saturday evening after a driver caused multiple crashes, the Lexington Police Department said.

The driver is facing both DUI and assault and battery charges, police said.

It was after 6 p.m. when the collisions on Sunset Boulevard were reported.

The wreck was caused by a driver leaving the outbound lane of Sunset Boulevard, crossing over the median, and striking several vehicles in the inbound lanes, according to police.

Lexington police charged a driver with DUI and assault & battery after multiple crashes.

The assault and battery charge stems from the same driver attacking an off-duty paramedic who stopped to provide aid, police said.

The driver facing charges has not been publicly identified because that person, and several others involved in the collision, were hurt and taken by EMS to an area hospital, according to police.

Information on the conditions of the driver facing charges, others hurt in the collisions, and the off-duty paramedic was not available.

There was no word on the number of people hurt or vehicles involved in the wrecks.

Messages left with police were not immediately returned.

Traffic was rerouted onto Hope Ferry Road while first responders were at the scene.

Since Saturday, at least seven people have been charged with driving under the influence and locked up at the Lexington County Detention Center, jail records show.