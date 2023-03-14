Driver arrested for crashing minivan into Philadelphia police headquarters building

A driver was taken into custody after he crashed a minivan into the front doors of the Philadelphia Police Department Headquarters, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday a little before 5 a.m., according to ABC 6. The vehicle did not breach the lobby of the building on Broad Street, though the brass doorway was completely mangled by the crash.

A loud bang was heard upon impact and then distraught screams coming from the driver.

“They’re killing me! They’re killing me!” the driver could be heard screaming as his Honda Odyssey minivan careened into the building.

When someone on the scene asked who was hurting him, the man said the police were, ABC 6 reported.

Law enforcement officers quickly dragged the unidentified driver from his vehicle and into the building for questioning. He was spotted a short time later being placed into a squad car. He was reportedly being taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.

The minivan remained outside the building late Tuesday morning and one lane of southbound Broad Street near Callowhill Street was closed down as police continued to investigate.

It’s not clear whether the driver intentionally rammed his vehicle into the police headquarters.

The building involved once housed the offices of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The newspaper exited the building in 2012, a full decade before police moved in.