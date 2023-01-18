Driver arrested after crashing stolen car into building, Los Banos police say

Los Banos police took a driver into custody after he allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into a building Wednesday.

According to a news release, the collision occurred at the intersection of Pacheco Boulevard and Center Avenue.

The driver, identified as Nemario Vasquez, 50, of Merced, failed to yield to an officer’s lights and sirens. He ultimately crashed into a parked vehicle and an unoccupied building.

Police said Vasquez tried running but was arrested after a short foot chase. After medical clearance, he will be booked into Los Banos Police Department Jail, according to police.

Authorities said the area will be partially closed for about 30 minutes while crews are at the scene.