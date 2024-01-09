Driver arrested after crashing into White House complex

A driver is in custody Thursday night after crashing into an exterior gate surrounding the White House. File Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A driver was in police custody Thursday night after crashing his vehicle into an exterior gate of the White House complex, the U.S. Secret Service said.

The vehicle crashed into the gate shortly before 6 p.m., Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, and the ensuing investigation resulted in road closures in the intersection o f15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue that have since be lifted.

The driver was not identified, but Guglielmi said the suspect had been taken into custody where they remain.

"We are investigating the cause & manner of the collision," he said.

The vehicle has also been cleared by the Washington, D.C., Police Department.

This is a developing story.