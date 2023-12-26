Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash in south Charlotte

A man has been arrested after a deadly hit-and-run crash last week, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On Friday around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to South Tryon Street at Bowman Road. The intersection is near Clanton Road. When they arrived, officers found 34-year-old Ericka Laronda Jones who was unresponsive. She died at the scene.

Police believe Jones was either walking along or crossing South Tryon Street when a red Infiniti G37 Sport collided with her.

The driver did not stop to call 911 or help Jones, police said. They left the scene, leaving the vehicle a few blocks away from where Jones was found.

On Saturday, detectives were able to find the driver, 27-year-old Matthew Sean Rowley.

Rowley was arrested and charged with felony hit and run causing death and reckless driving. He was taken to the Mecklenburg County jail.

As the investigation continues, police asked anyone with information to call Det. D. Leung at 704-432-2169. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

