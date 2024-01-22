Driver arrested for deadly hit-and-run on Christmas in east Charlotte

A driver has been arrested for a deadly hit-and-run crash in east Charlotte.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 25 on North Sharon Amity Road near Albermarle Road. At the scene, police found 36-year-old Sheridan Eugene Channing Brown on the sidewalk. He had been hit by a vehicle and died from his injuries at the hospital, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Investigators said Brown was lying in the road wearing dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk when he was hit. That truck left the scene.

On Monday, police said they were able to identify the suspect and his vehicle, a red 2008 Ford F-150.

The driver of the truck, 29-year-old Melvin Alexis Barahona Zapata, was found in Mississippi on Dec. 29 by the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department. He was arrested on a felony hit and run warrant out of Charlotte.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

