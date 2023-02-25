Driver arrested in death of 13-year-old girl hit in crosswalk, Parlier police say

Parlier police Friday arrested Elizabeth Ybarra, 53, on involuntary manslaughter with gross neglect charges in the .

Perez Aldama was killed on Feb. 10 when she was struck by a car driven by Ybarra while in a crosswalk and Madsen Avenue and Amigo Drive about 6:20 p.m.

Police say that Ybarra called 911 after the collision and was cooperative with investigators. She also submitted to a blood draw to check her sobriety and was found to be free of drugs or alcohol. After the blood draw, she was booked into Fresno County Jail, and was released several hours later.