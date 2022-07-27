Driver arrested in death of pedestrian in Gun Barrel City

Jul. 27—A young pedestrian lost his life early Wednesday morning after a major accident around South Gun Barrel Lane near Stillwater Street in Gun Barrel City.

According to Gun Barrel City Police Department, a 911 call reported a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian around 2 a.m. Officers Stephens and Taylor responded to the scene where they found a boy deceased.

The suspect fled the scene south on South Gun Barrel Lane and then west on to Harmon Road. Officers found the vehicle on Harmon Road and took Casey Dylan Jeffrey, 30, and a Brooke Leann South, 30, into custody.

The investigation revealed Jeffrey was driving under the influence of alcohol and he has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. He is currently in custody at the Henderson County Jail awaiting arraignment.

The Gun Barrel City Police Department would like to thank Mabank Police Officer's Boner and Otterline for their assistance and collaboration.