Driver arrested on drug charges in South End traffic stop

Dec. 13—CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond Wednesday after quantities of suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, suboxone and marijuana were discovered inside his vehicle, according to Cumberland Police.

A K-9 scan of the vehicle on Grand Avenue led to discovery of the suspected illegal substances and a large amount of U.S. currency, police said.

Timothy Bobby Miller Jr. 35, the operator and lone occupant of the vehicle, was charged with three felony counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances and narcotics and related offenses before he was ordered jailed without bond by a district court commissioner.

Miller remained jailed Wednesday at the Allegany County Detention Center.