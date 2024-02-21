Driver arrested for DUI after collision on Stockdale Hwy: Bakersfield PD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a driver is under arrest on suspicion of DUI Tuesday after crashing and seriously injuring a person that was getting into a vehicle.

Officers and emergency crews were called to Stockdale Highway near Garnsey Avenue at around 3:30 p.m.

According to police, a woman was getting into a vehicle parked along Stockdale Highway when a driver, identified by police as Daisy Gonzalez, 32, crashed into the victim injuring her. The victim’s injuries were described as moderate to major. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and was stable, officials said.

1 dead, 2 arrested for DUI in 2-vehicle crash on Pioneer Drive: CHP

A police spokesperson said Gonzalez was arrested for felony DUI.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.