Driver arrested in DUI death of 2 is principal of Dinuba school, official confirms

The Dinuba driver arrested Sunday night near Reedley on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of two people is the principal of an area school, a spokeswoman for the Dinuba Unified School District confirmed Monday night.

The driver, 43-year-old Blake Thomas Benham, is principal of Kennedy Elementary School, according to Marti Kochevar, assistant superintendent of the district. Benham was also arrested on felony driving under the influence charges.

He was released on bail Monday night from the Tulare County Jail.

The collision happened around 6:15 p.m. on Road 56 just north of Avenue 430 near Reedley. According to the California Highway Patrol, Benham, in a Ford F-150, was southbound on Road 56 when he drifted into oncoming traffic. He collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Rogue. Two of the passengers in that car were killed. They have yet to be identified.

The driver of the Nissan, Anselmo R. Pasillas, 55, and passenger Jennifer Quinonez 31, were taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries. All four in the Nissan were from Reedley, according to the CHP.