The Springfield Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Tuesday evening.

According to police, at about 5:30 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of West Bypass and Grand Street for a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

Police say the initial investigation indicates a 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by 20-year-old Steven Janssen from Edwardsville, Illinois, was heading northbound on West Bypass in the right outside lane when a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado heading southbound on West Bypass made a left turn onto Grand and collided with the motorcycle.

Police say Janssen was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the pickup was arrested and booked into the Greene County Jail on suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated (DWI). As of Wednesday afternoon, it did not appear criminal charges had been filed.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and police ask that anyone with information on the crash contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

This is the sixth fatal traffic crash in Springfield this year.

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Driver arrested for DWI after fatal motorcycle crash in Springfield