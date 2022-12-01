Driver arrested for DWI after nearly striking DOT worker on I-93

Dec. 1—A Tilton man was arrested on multiple charges including DWI after police say he nearly struck a state road maintenance worker in the breakdown lane of I-93 in Tilton Tuesday afternoon.

Michael G. Burnham, 54, also was charged with disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, reckless operation, and lane control and open container violations, according to a news release from New Hampshire State Police.

The incident began around 1:45 p.m. when a concerned citizen called state police to report that the driver of a pickup truck going northbound in Canterbury was "having significant lane control issues," the release said.

Within minutes, a state trooper was behind the pickup truck and observed the same hazardous operation, police said. The driver refused to stop for the trooper, and a second cruiser joined the pursuit.

At one point, the driver nearly struck a Department of Transportation worker who was conducting maintenance in the breakdown lane, police said.

The two state troopers used their cruisers to block the pickup truck from entering a busy intersection after the driver left the highway at Exit 20 in Tilton and was heading toward a set of lights.

Burnham got out of his vehicle and was arrested. He was released on personal recognizance bail, the release said.

State police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Trooper Conor Davis at 603-271-1162 or by email at: Conor.K.Davis@dos.nh.gov.