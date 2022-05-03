Driver arrested after evading Austin police, failing alcohol test

May 2—AUSTIN, Minn. — A driver who tried fleeing from Austin police early Sunday, May 1, 2022, ended up crashing his vehicle, which burst into flames.

Austin Police Chief David McKichan said at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday an Austin police officer attempted to stop a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck after witnessing several traffic violations, but when the officer tried to pull over the truck in the 500 block of West Oakland Avenue, the driver did not stop.

In the 30 mph zone, the pickup truck first accelerated to about 50-55 mph in the one-way roadway, not stopping for the officer's lights and sirens, McKichan noted from a police report.

After the pickup truck accelerated to speeds in excess of 70 mph, the officer disengaged the pursuit at about 12th Street West. Still, the driver continued driving erratically at a high rate of speed and ran through a red light at 14th Street West, the report states, just missing a SUV that was crossing West Oakland southbound at 14th Street West on a green light.

The pickup truck driver then lost control of the vehicle at the 1600 block of West Oakland Avenue and appeared to be headed toward a ditch near Banfield Elementary School. The driver then overcorrected, left the roadway and struck a tree. The impact sheared most of the rear of the truck off, and the truck erupted into flames, McKichan said.

According to the report, the side curtain airbags had deployed and officers were not able to see anyone inside the trick at that point. After looking outside the vehicle believing the driver may have been ejected, officers then approached the vehicle once the flames had died down. Officers were unable to open the driver's door due to the damage to it, but they saw the driver face down under the passenger side dashboard. They removed him from the still burning vehicle via the passenger side door. Once at a safe distance they began medical care. Another arriving officer knocked down the remaining flames with a fire-extinguisher.

The driver was transported to the Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin. The driver had been the sole occupant of the truck.

Due to indications that the driver may have been impaired by alcohol, a search warrant was applied for, and a blood draw was taken. A Minnesota State Patrol Crash reconstructionist also responded to the scene.

While following up on the case during the morning of May 2, 2022, officers made contact with the driver at his home since he'd been released from medical care.

Melchor Barnabas, 23, of Austin, was arrested and taken to the Mower County Jail to face pending charges related to the traffic violations and crash, including driving under the influence, McKichan said.

McKichan added that the incident was one of seven suspected DUI cases that occurred in a 29-hour period from 11 p.m. on Friday April 29, 2022, to 3:20 a.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022.