Driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run on Manhattan’s FDR Drive

Cops have nabbed a hit-and-run driver who killed a homeless man walking along a Manhattan highway last year, police said Monday.

Mohammed Pasha, 64, didn’t stop after he plowed into the man, who was walking along FDR Drive’s southbound lanes when he was struck near 14th St. around 7:45 p.m. Sept. 25, cops said.

The victim, who police have still not been able to identify, died at the scene.

Pasha was arrested Monday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

His arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Monday night.