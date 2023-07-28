Driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run near National Mall

A driver has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash near the National Mall in Washington, D.C., that killed a pedestrian this month, U.S. Park Police said Thursday.

Benjamin Robertson, 33, of Washington, was arrested Thursday on a charge of second-degree murder, the agency said in a statement.

The crash happened July 12 after Secret Service agents, who were in uniform, tried to stop a Honda Accord at the intersection of 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue, the Secret Service said at the time.

Police investigate the scene of a crash that killed one person in Washington, DC., on July 12, 2023. (NBC Washington)

The driver of the Accord fled and struck a 75-year-old man from Philadelphia, who died later, officials said.

The intersection is adjacent to the National Mall.

Agents tried to stop the car for expired registration around 1:30 p.m. The driver indicated he would stop but then fled south on 17th Street NW, ran a red light and hit several people in a crosswalk, the Secret Service said.

Bing Wong was killed, Park Police said. A 13-year-old girl was injured and was treated on the scene for minor abrasions and released, the agency said.

Wong had three children and six grandchildren, NBC Washington reported.

It was not clear whether Robertson had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com