Driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run of 14-year-old Warren boy, charges pending

The driver police said struck and killed a 14-year-old Warren boy Friday at the Groesbeck entrance ramp to Interstate 696 was arrested, ending a days-long search for the hit-and-run suspect.

Authorities released neither the name of the victim nor the suspect.

And, Michigan State Police said, charges are pending a review by the Macomb County prosecutor.

"This was great work from detectives taking very little information from the scene and finding this suspect," MSP 1st Lt. Mike Shaw said Tuesday evening, adding that investigators "are hopeful this gives his family a small amount of closure."

Investigative Update:

Fatal Hit and Run Crash

Location:

Groesbeck entrance ramp to eastbound 696

Second District Special Investigation Section detectives and Metro North troopers have located the vehicle and have made an arrest of the driver that struck the 14 year old. 1/ pic.twitter.com/bqAdONBlew — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) August 23, 2023

The crash, which occurred at about 4:25 a.m. Friday, forced authorities to temporarily close roadways for the investigation and tie up traffic. Police said the driver struck the teen, who was a pedestrian, and did not stay at the scene, which is required by law, then failed to come forward.

The arrest came the same day as another fatal traffic death in metro Detroit.

In that case, police are seeking homicide charges against a 29-year-old Romulus man who is accused of driving a vehicle that struck Vivian and Dan Carmody, the CEO of Eastern Market. The couple was walking to dinner on Detroit’s east side when they were stuck on St. Aubin near East Lafayette.

Vivian Carmody, who was a former executive director for the Berkley Downtown Development Authority, was killed, while Dan Carmody was injured, hospitalized and underwent surgery. He was expected to be released soon.

Eastern Market Partnership CEO Dan Carmody, right, and his wife Vivian Carmody.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit them was intoxicated with narcotics and alcohol. He appeared to have overdosed and lost control of the vehicle, headed into oncoming traffic, crossed the median, drove onto the sidewalk and hit the couple. Police said the driver veered back onto the road until he crashed into a tree.

