Driver arrested for fatal hit and run on Henry Hudson Parkway: NYPD

A Bronx driver has been arrested for mowing down a man crossing the Henry Hudson Parkway during a daylight hit-and-run, cops said Friday.

Police tracked down and arrested Luis Acosta on Thursday — about 11 days after he fatally struck Victor Jose Benitez on May 8.

Benitez, 23, had run across the south-bound side of the Henry Hudson Parkway near W. 153rd St. in Washington Heights about 2:30 p.m. when he was struck by Acosta’s vehicle.

Acosta sped off without stopping, police said. EMS rushed Benitez to Harlem Hospital, where he died of his injuries on Sunday.

Detectives believe Benitez was high on drugs when he ran onto the highway, police sources said.

Cops charged Acosta with leaving the scene of an accident when an injury occurred.

A Manhattan Criminal Court judge ordered him released without bail during a brief arraignment Friday morning.