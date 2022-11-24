Driver arrested after fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Northeast Anchorage

Nov. 24—A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he struck a pedestrian while driving in Northeast Anchorage and then left the scene, police said.

The pedestrian was dead when officers arrived around 5:20 a.m., according to police.

Investigators determined a Hyundai Elantra was traveling north on Muldoon Road when it struck a man who was in the roadway near East Sixth Avenue, police said. The man was not in a crosswalk or intersection when he was hit, police said.

Investigators identified the vehicle and police said 24-year-old Daudi Foster was the driver.

Foster was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of the accident, failure to render aid and driving with a canceled license, according to police. He is being held at the Anchorage Correctional Complex.

Police have not released the name of the victim and said they will do so once his next-of-kin has been notified.

The crash closed northbound lanes of Muldoon at East Sixth early Thursday morning. All lanes had reopened to traffic by 9:45 a.m.