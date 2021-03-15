Driver arrested in fatal San Diego vehicle crash

A man arrested in a fatal San Diego car crash on Monday faces three counts of vehicular manslaughter, five counts of causing great bodily injury and a felony DUI, police said. (March 15)

Video Transcript

DAVID NISLEIT: At this time, we have a 71-year-old male identified as Gary Voss-- I'm sorry-- Craig Voss with a date of birth of 3/29/1949 in custody. He is a resident of the city of San Diego. And he is under arrest for three counts of vehicular manslaughter, five counts of causing great bodily injury while committing a felony, and one count of felony DUI.

TODD GLORIA: What we know is that the timing of this is pretty terrible by that you would normally have folks sleeping under that any given night because of the rain both last night and this morning. We have to assume that more people were congregated there than normal and as a consequence possibly made this even more of a significant tragedy.

